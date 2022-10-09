ISL: Hyderabad, Mumbai share spoils after six-goal thriller

Defending champions Hyderbad FC and Mumbai City FC played out an exciting 3-3 draw in their Indian Super League (ISL) opener at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday.

A Sana Singh own goal in the 23r minute put Mumbai ahead while Hyderabad equalised through Joao Victor's penalty shortly before half-time.

The reigning champions, Hyderabad, took the lead through Halicharan Narzary in the 51st minute but Greg Steward drew Mumbai level in the 68th minute.

Victor got his second in the 76th minute to tilt the balance in favour of Hyderabad. However, Alberto Noguera's 85th minute goal gave Mumbai a valuable point.

The match was end-to-end from the off with Bipin Singh coming close for Mumbai and Chinglensana Singh heading on target, but without scoring, for Hyderabad.

In the 23rd minute, Bipin blitzed down the left flank before whipping a low ball into the box that was deflected into the back of his own net by Chinglensana. Hyderabad FC equalised in stoppage time after Lalengmawia Ralte fouled Bartholomew Ogbeche inside the box and Victor scored the resultant penalty.

Five minutes after restart, Mohammed Yasir played a properly weighed pass for Halicharan Narzary, who made no mistake to put his side ahead. But Mumbai didn't have to wait longer as seven minutes past the hour mark, substitute Ahmed Jahouh found Greg Stewart, who opened his account with a neat finish.

Hyderabad once again found themselves ahead after substitute Borja Herrera's corner had a pair of touches before embracing the net. Odei Onaindia headed the ball back across the goal for Victor to nod it in.

Mumbai, however, walked away with a point as five minute before full-time Bipin pulled the ball back towards Stewart, who found substitute Alberto Noguera and a sixth goal emerged.

Hyderabad will travel to Guwahati for their next game against NorthEast United on Thursday, October 13th. Mumbai will make a short trip back to Mumbai to host Odisha FC on Saturday, October 15th.

