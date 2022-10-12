ISL: Edu Bedia scores late winner as FC Goa edge East Bengal

Edu Bedia scored a winner in added time as FC Goa edged East Bengal 2-1 in the Indian Super League at VYBK in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Goa had taken the lead through Brandon Fernandes in the 8th minute. But the hosts equalised through Cleiton Silva's penalty in the 64th minute.

In the closing stages when the match seemed to be heading toward a draw, Edu Bedia scored from a freekick. The attempt from a long way out had curled into the box and missed everyone before plunging into the far corner.

The result helped Carlos Pena open his account with a win while his East Bengal counterpart Stephen Constantine suffered a second defeat following the opening day loss (1-3) to Kerala Blasters.

Goa had got off to a dream start, when they found the back of the net for the first time this campaign through Brandon.

Guarrotxena picked Vazquez first with a pass, and the latter lobbed the ball over an East Bengal defender to the club captain who scored.

East Bengal looked rejuvenated and intensified their attacks after the break. They came close to scoring in the 58th minute when Jordan O’Doherty shot one right over the crossbar, and Cleiton Silva equalised soon after.

The Brazilian won a penalty for his side in the 64th minute and proceeded to send Dheeraj Singh the wrong way as he tucked home.

