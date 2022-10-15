ISL: Mumbai City edge Odisha to climb into top-four

Mumbai: Mumbai City FC got their first win of the Indian Super League campaign, a 2-0 against Odisha FC here on Saturday.

A Shubam Sarangi own goal in the 50th minute and a 94th-minute Bipin Singh strike has taken Mumbai City to second position in the points table with 4 points.

Both sides mopped up loose balls and kept it tight in the first half. Bipin had kept the Odisha defence busy in the opening stages. His cross did not connect with teammates and Mumbai wasted a chance early on.

Sahil Panwar's dangerous cross was palmed by Phurba Lachenpa at the other end. It was Odisha that had the first shot on target when Nandhakumar Sekar cut in from the left and had a shot that was easily collected.

The deadlock was broken five minutes into the second half. Lallianzuala Chhangte was found on the right by Ahmed Jahouh. While Amrinder saved the shot on goal, the rebound hit defender Shubham Sarangi and rolled in.

Mauricio almost equalised with a powerful shot that was saved by Lachenpa. In the 72nd minute, Mauricio appealed for a penalty but it was not given.

Stewart was denied by Amrinder in the 82nd minute. The Scot had shot low and Amrinder effected a smart save. In the final moments, Stewart fed Bipin who ensured three points for Mumbai City with a powerful finish.

