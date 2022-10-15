Malayalam
Lord's FA stun Gokulam Kerala, emerge KWL champions

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 15, 2022 05:37 PM IST Updated: October 15, 2022 06:28 PM IST
Lord's pulled off an upset win. File photo: Twitter@lords_fa
Myanmar forward Win Theingi Tun scored four goals as Lord's FA stunned Gokulam Kerala 5-2 to emerge champions in the Kerala Women's League (KWL) at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Ghanaian striker Vivian Konadu Adjei gave Gokulam the lead in the 22nd minute. Howver, Tun struck in the 27th and 40th to hand Lord's a 2-1 lead at the half-time break.

She completed her hat-trick in the 53rd. Berth pulled one back in the 85th, but Tun made it 4-1 three minutes later. 

Indian international Indumathi Kathiresan compelted the tally in added time as Lord's scored a memorable win.

Gokulam had entered the final with a perfect nine wins out of nine.

Kochi-based Lord's will represent Kerala in the Indian Women's League. 

Tun ended up as the top-scorer of the tournament while Indumathi was named player of the tournament. 

