Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo dropped from Man United squad for Chelsea trip

Reuters
Published: October 20, 2022 11:15 PM IST
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-TOT-REPORT
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: Reuters/ Craig Brough
Topic | Football

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in their squad for Saturday's Premier League game at Chelsea, the club said in a statement on Thursday.

Ronaldo, an unused substitute in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, walked down the tunnel with a few minutes of the match remaining after being left on the bench again by manager Erik ten Hag.

"Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," United said.

RELATED ARTICLES

"The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture."

The 37-year-old Portugal international scored 24 goals in all competitions for United last season but has started only two league games this campaign.

United are fifth in the league on 19 points, one behind fourth-placed Chelsea after 10 games.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.