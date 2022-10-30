Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

FIFA U-17 Women's WC: Spain crowned champions again

PTI
Published: October 30, 2022 11:30 PM IST
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup
Spanish players and staff celebrate their triumph in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. Photo: Twitter/ @FIFAWWC
Topic | Football

Navi Mumbai: Defending champions Spain won the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with a 1-0 victory over first-time finalists Colombia whose campaign ended in a heartbreak after an own goal in the summit clash here on Sunday.

Spain emerged the winners after an own goal by Colombian defender Ana Mara Guzmn Zapata in the 82nd minute of the final at the D Y Patil Sports Stadium.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, alongside top officials from the Asian Football Federation (AFC) and All India Football Federation (AIFF), was in attendance at the venue as Spain eked out a solitary goal win and retained the title they also claimed in 2018.

RELATED ARTICLES

Spain took the lead with Cristina's goal, when she scored off the rebound after the Colombian goalkeeper had stopped it the first time. However, the score remained 0-0 as the goal was disallowed by a VAR review. It ruled that Cristina had touched the ball with her hand.

The two teams also met in the group phase, with Spain winning 1-0. This was European giants Spain's second title.

In the third-place classification match, Nigeria beat Germany 3-2 on penalties.

Two missed penalties by Germany's Paulina Platner and Loreen Bender and a save by goalkeeper Omilana Faith off Paulina Bartz's shot paved the way for Nigeria's first-ever medal in the tournament.

Hosts India failed to clear the group stage after losing all their three matches.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.