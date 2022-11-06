ISL: McHugh scores late to earn ATKMB a point against Mumbai City

Mumbai: Carl McHugh scored in the closing stages to earn a point for ATK Mohun Bagan against Mumbai City in the Indian Super League here on Sunday.

The match ended 2-2 and kept both teams in the top-six with Mumbai moving into third position and ATK fifth.

Lallianzuala Chhangte's screamer in the 4th minute had given City the lead before a Mehtab own goal early in the second half levelled the match. The hosts had thought three points were secured when Rostyn Griffiths scored in the 72nd minute but McHugh's 89th minute goal gave the visitors a precious point on the road.

Both sides were unchanged from their respective last games.

Liston Colaco hit the crossbar for the visitors while Bipin Singh nearly doubled the lead shortly before half-time.

The restart saw ATK lively with Manvir finding a loose ball and squaring it for Joni Kauko. The Finnish midfielder's attempt took a deflection of Mehtab and levelled the tie.

