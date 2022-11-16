An exclusive hospital for falcons!

Saddam was taken to hospital to get treated for a head injury.

He underwent scanning and blood tests before going under the knife.

In two day's time, Saddam recuperated and started flying again!



Saddam is a majestic falcon, a bird that is an intrinsic part of Arab culture.

In this part of the world, falcons are seen as the symbols of courage and force. One can spot falcon images and statuettes everywhere in Qatar.

To get first-hand experience of their breeding and rearing methods, I went to Souq Waqif, an ornate Middle Eastern bazaar in Doha which keeps alive the ancient tradition of falconry.

The shops at Souq Waqif have around hundreds of falcons of various hues and sizes that are either sold or auctioned.

Adjacent to the souq is a state-of-the-art falcon hospital. At the "waiting area" of the hospital I spotted a young falcon that was waiting for his Qatari owner to take him back.

The man who was giving him company was a Malayali; Prasoon Raheem who hails from Makkaraparamba in Malappuram.

He is a laboratory specialist at the falcon hospital. There are many Malayali doctors, nurses, and laboratory assistants at the hospital.

In Kerala, elephants are considered prestigious symbols of affluent families.

In Arab culture, falcons enjoy the same status. Admired for their extraordinary speed, sight, and strength, falcons have become status symbols due to the high costs involved in breeding them.

There are specially trained persons who take care of the stock. The Qatari owners accompany them during desert hunting trips or at major exhibitions.

One such exhibition is the annual Suhail International Exhibition at Katara Cultural Village. It features an array of contests where the most beautiful falcon and the fastest one are selected.

Two years ago, a Shaheen falcon, a subspecies of the Peregrine Falcon - the fastest member of the animal kingdom – was sold for 2 lakh Qatari Rial (around Rs 50 lakh).

In Middle Eastern countries, Falcons enjoy several special privileges. They need passports to travel from country to country.

The falcon hospital maintains a database of falcons in the country where every bit of information regarding each bird is recorded.

Moreover, the birds have an electronic chip implanted for tracing them and in determining their identities.