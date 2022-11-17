ISL: Bengaluru suffer fourth straight loss as Mumbai City win big

Mumbai: Bengaluru FC suffered a fourth straight loss in the Indian Super League with a 0-4 drubbing at the hands of Mumbai City FC here on Thursday.

Jorge Diaz (14th minute), Lalengmawia Ralte (32nd minute), Bipin Singh (58th minute) and Lallianzuala Chhangte (74th minute) scored for City as they moved into second position (15 points) behind Hyderabad FC (16).

Bengaluru had left skipper Sunil Chhetri on the bench and used Roy Krishna as the sole forward, but the changes failed to inspire a turnaround in fortunes as Simon Grayson's side dropped to the tenth spot.

After a pause in the match due to a power failure, City drew first blood after Alan Costa's miscontrol allowed the former Kerala Blasters' striker an easy finish.

The second goal involved a decent delivery by fullback Rahul Bheke before Greg Stewart pulled back for Apuia to finish in style.

The third goal in the second half was effectively created by Diaz when he headed down a neat cross from wide right for Bipin to tap home.

Bengaluru introduced their talisman Chhetri at that point but City piled up the pressure and Chhangte reaped the reward with a fourth goal.

(With agency inputs)