FIFA WC: Croatia come from behind to beat Canada 4-1

Doha, Qatar: Canada had a dream start to its Group F game against Croatia on Sunday. Wing-back Alphonso Davies rose highest in the penalty area to meet a lovely cross by Tajon Buchanan and powered the ball into the back of the net to give Canada its first goal at the World Cup.

But Croatia came roaring back and soon enough, they had the lead. Goals from Marko Livaja, Lovro Majer and Andrej Kramaric put the Z Dalic-led side comfortably in front and ensured the three points.

Canada's Alphonso Davies celebrates with teammate after scoring Canada's first goal at World Cup. Photo: Twitter/FIFA World Cup

Canada's first goal was not the only record of the match. Canada's Atiba Hutchinson became the first man to win 100 caps for the country when he took to the ground.

Croatia were without their Nikola Vlasic, after he suffered a calf injury in their opening 0-0 draw against Morocco. He was replaced by Marko Livaja - the only change to the side.

Cyle Larin came in for Junior Hoilett in the only change to the Canada side that were beaten 1-0 by Belgium in their opener.

Teams: Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Marko Livaja, Borna Sosa, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic.

Canada: Milan Borjan, Richie Laryea, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Alistair Johnston, Alphonso Davies, Stephen Eustaquio, Atiba Hutchinson, Tajon Buchanan, Cyle Larin, Jonathan David