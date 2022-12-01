FIFA World Cup: Germany crash out despite win over Costa Rica | As it happened

Germany crashed out of the FIFA World Cup despite a 4-1 win over Costa Rica in their final Group E game.
The four-time champions ended third after Japan stunned Spain 2-1 to top the group. Spain pipped Germany to the second place on goal difference.
10 mins ago
10 mins ago
It's Japan versus Croatia and Morocco versus Spain in the pre-quarterfinals
11 mins ago
Costa Rica fought hard and finished fourth with three points
11 mins ago
Though both Spain and Germany ended up with four points each Spain went through on goal difference
12 mins ago
Japan top Group E with 6 points followed by Spain
18 mins ago
Full time! Germany win 4-2, but they are going home
20 mins ago
For the second successive edition Germany fall at the first hurdle
20 mins ago
Germany will bow out
21 mins ago
Japan win 2-1 and are through to the round of 16! They have beaten Germany and Spain!
22 mins ago
Japan are moments away from a famous win