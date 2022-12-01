Malayalam
FIFA World Cup: Germany crash out despite win over Costa Rica | As it happened

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 02, 2022 12:01 AM IST Updated: December 02, 2022 02:31 AM IST
Serge Gnabry
Serge Gnabry is congratulated by Thomas Mueller on scoring the opening goal. Photo: AFP/Franck Fife
Topic | Football

Germany crashed out of the FIFA World Cup despite a 4-1 win over Costa Rica in their final Group E game.

The four-time champions ended third after Japan stunned Spain 2-1 to top the group. Spain pipped Germany to the second place on goal difference. 

LIVE UPDATES
  • 10 mins ago

    Thank you for joining us for the live updates

  • 10 mins ago

    It's Japan versus Croatia and Morocco versus Spain in the pre-quarterfinals

  • 11 mins ago

    Costa Rica fought hard and finished fourth with three points

  • 11 mins ago

    Though both Spain and Germany ended up with four points each Spain went through on goal difference

  • 12 mins ago

    Japan top Group E with 6 points followed by Spain

  • 18 mins ago

    Full time! Germany win 4-2, but they are going home

  • 20 mins ago

    For the second successive edition Germany fall at the first hurdle

  • 20 mins ago

    Germany will bow out

  • 21 mins ago

    Japan win 2-1 and are through to the round of 16! They have beaten Germany and Spain!

  • 22 mins ago

    Japan are moments away from a famous win

