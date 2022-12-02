Qatar WC: Korea stun Portugal, advance to last 16 at Uruguay's expense

Al Rayyan, Qatar: Substitute Hwang Hee-chan scored an injury time winner against Portugal to help South Korea to the round-of-16 on Friday.

Even as the full-time whistle has been blown signalling a 2-1 Korean win their fate still hanged on the outcome in the match between Uruguay and Ghana in Group H that went on for at least another 10 minutes.

With Uruguay winning only by 2-0, Korea sealed their spot in the knockouts as the second-placed team from Group H thanks to more goals scored.

Both Uruguay and South Korea were tied on points (4), their goal difference was also the same (0). Moreover, their head-to-head had been a 0-0. However, Korea scored four against Uruguay's two to break the tie.

Ricardo Horta, on his first start in this World Cup, scored for Portugal before Kim Young-gwon equalised for South Korea in the half-time.

Horta opened the scoring in the 5th minute and Kim levelled the tie in the 27th minute.

Portugal, having already qualified, had rested most of its star players but captain Cristiano Ronaldo has yet again featured in the playing XI.