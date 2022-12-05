Cristiano Ronaldo to join UAE's Al-Nasr for 200 million Euros per year: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed to join Dubai-based Al-Nasr SC after the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The reports come at a time there are speculations over which club will land the Portuguese superstar as his love affair with Manchester United is over. Ronaldo is a free agent now.

Ronaldo had recently upset his former employers, Manchester United, by giving a controversial interview, in which he accused manager Erik ten Hag and other club higher-ups of betrayal.

Now, Spanish sports daily Marca has reported that 37-year-old Ronaldo has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal with Al-Nasr for a whopping sum of 200 million Euros per season.

In August 2021, Ronaldo returned to his beloved Manchester United after spending 12 trophy-laden years with Real Madrid and Juventus.

However, since the arrival of Erik ten Hag, Ronaldo was frequently dropped. This angered the five-time Ballon d'Or winner who finally opened up to British broadcaster Piers Morgan signalling an end to his Manchester United days.

Ronaldo had been linked to number of clubs namely Chelsea, PSG, Sporting Lisbon and even the Major League Soccer in the US.

Now, he is with the Portuguese squad at the Qatar World Cup. Portugal are set to play Switzerland in the round-of-16 on Tuesday.