Qatar WC: Asian dream is alive! Maeda gives Japan lead against Croatia

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 05, 2022 08:23 PM IST Updated: December 05, 2022 09:16 PM IST
Luka Modric
Luka Modric will be vital for Croatia against Japan. Photo: Reuters
Topic | Football

Al Wakrah, Qatar: Last World Cup's losing finalists, Croatia, face a formidable opposition in Japan in the round-of-16 here. The match is underway.

LIVE UPDATES
  • 2 mins ago

    Too late for a charge. It is half-time. Japan lead Croatia 1-0

  • 3 mins ago

    Croatia threaten at the other end. Petkovic denied by Yoshida. Croatia corner.

  • 6 mins ago

    But we have a VAR check going on. No, goal stands. Japan lead 1-0

  • 6 mins ago

    FINALLY! Brilliant from Maeda. Doan whips it in, not cleared, Maeda first to react. Poacher

  • 7 mins ago

    JAPAN SCORE

  • 8 mins ago

    Croatia should be wary of Japan. They are tricky in the final third. They have been always.

  • 9 mins ago

    Morita and Maeda did great to win the ball off the corner flag. Then a pair of passes releases Kamada.

  • 10 mins ago

    Brilliant from Japan. Kamada flicks over the post. But the move was delicious.

  • 11 mins ago

    Croatia have a freekick from deep. Modric to take.

  • 14 mins ago

    Japan have been dangerous on the counter. But yet to get a clear scoring chance

Teams
Japan: Shuichi Gonda, Shogo Taniguchi, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Maya Yoshida, Yuto Nagatomo, Wataru Endo, Ritsu Doan, Hidemasa Morita, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Daizen Maeda
Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Borna Barisic, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Bruno Petkovic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic

