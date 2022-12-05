Qatar WC: Asian dream is alive! Maeda gives Japan lead against Croatia

Al Wakrah, Qatar: Last World Cup's losing finalists, Croatia, face a formidable opposition in Japan in the round-of-16 here. The match is underway.
2 mins ago
Too late for a charge. It is half-time. Japan lead Croatia 1-0
3 mins ago
Croatia threaten at the other end. Petkovic denied by Yoshida. Croatia corner.
6 mins ago
But we have a VAR check going on. No, goal stands. Japan lead 1-0
6 mins ago
FINALLY! Brilliant from Maeda. Doan whips it in, not cleared, Maeda first to react. Poacher
7 mins ago
JAPAN SCORE
8 mins ago
Croatia should be wary of Japan. They are tricky in the final third. They have been always.
9 mins ago
Morita and Maeda did great to win the ball off the corner flag. Then a pair of passes releases Kamada.
10 mins ago
Brilliant from Japan. Kamada flicks over the post. But the move was delicious.
11 mins ago
Croatia have a freekick from deep. Modric to take.
14 mins ago
Japan have been dangerous on the counter. But yet to get a clear scoring chance
Teams
Japan: Shuichi Gonda, Shogo Taniguchi, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Maya Yoshida, Yuto Nagatomo, Wataru Endo, Ritsu Doan, Hidemasa Morita, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Daizen Maeda
Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Borna Barisic, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Bruno Petkovic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic