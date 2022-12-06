Qatar World Cup: Brazil dance into 4-0 lead against South Korea in 1st half

Doha: Brazil have taken a 4-0 lead against South Korea in the first half in the round-of-16 of the FIFA World Cup here on Monday.

Lucas Paqueta (36) arrived late in the box to turn in a smart chip from Vinicius Jr to make it 4-0.

Before that, Richarlison finished off a brilliant team goal in the 29th minute after Vinicius Jr (7) and Neymar (13) kicked off the goal rush.

Neymar had made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after Richarlison was fouled inside the box.

Earlier, Neymar had shaken off an ankle injury to start for Tite's side alongside full-back Danilo, who was given a place in the XI in place of the injured Alex Sandro.

Teams

Brazil: Alisson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva (captain), Marquinhos, Danilo, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison.

South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Lee Jae-sung, Jung Woo-young, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Son Heung-min (captain), Hwang Hee-chan, Cho Gue-sung.