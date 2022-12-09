Qatar WC: Neymar's Brazil vs Modric's Croatia in quarterfinals | Game On

Al Rayyan, Qatar: Brazil take on Croatia in the first quarterfinal of Qatar World Cup here on Friday. Neymar and the canaries will battle with Luka Modric's losing finalists from 2018 for a place in the semifinals. The first half is underway.
-
1 min ago
Brazil now holding a high line. That's risky. But its an interesting move to shrink the game of play.
-
3 mins ago
Brazil now whipping long balls. So uncharacteristic. Why? their midfield is nonexistent
-
4 mins ago
Brozovic-Modric-Kovacic! What a trio
-
5 mins ago
35 minutes are up. Brazil now showing more patience in build up.
-
7 mins ago
Kovacic takes the ball from Richarlison. Croatia are bullying Brazil in midfield.
-
9 mins ago
Gvardiol, Croatia's masked centre-back makes a run upfield. He is more than a defender!
-
10 mins ago
Meanwhile, Brozovic gets Croatia's first yellow for a challenge on Neymar.
-
10 mins ago
But this game has been tight as expected
-
12 mins ago
We're in the 29th minute. By this time, Brazil had scored three against Korea in the round-of-16
-
13 mins ago
Kovacic with a timely tackle on Neymar. That man is a monster of a midfielder.
Teams
Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Borna Sosa, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic
Brazil: Alisson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison