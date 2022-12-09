Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Qatar WC: Neymar's Brazil vs Modric's Croatia in quarterfinals | Game On

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 09, 2022 08:09 PM IST Updated: December 09, 2022 08:24 PM IST
Neymar Jr
Neymar Jr and Luka Modric. Photos: Reuters
Topic | Football

Al Rayyan, Qatar: Brazil take on Croatia in the first quarterfinal of Qatar World Cup here on Friday. Neymar and the canaries will battle with Luka Modric's losing finalists from 2018 for a place in the semifinals. The first half is underway.

LIVE UPDATES
  • 1 min ago

    Brazil now holding a high line. That's risky. But its an interesting move to shrink the game of play.

    SHARE
  • 3 mins ago

    Brazil now whipping long balls. So uncharacteristic. Why? their midfield is nonexistent

     

    SHARE
  • 4 mins ago

    Brozovic-Modric-Kovacic! What a trio

    SHARE
  • 5 mins ago

    35 minutes are up. Brazil now showing more patience in build up.

    SHARE
  • 7 mins ago

    Kovacic takes the ball from Richarlison. Croatia are bullying Brazil in midfield.

    SHARE
  • 9 mins ago

    Gvardiol, Croatia's masked centre-back makes a run upfield. He is more than a defender!

    SHARE
  • 10 mins ago

    Meanwhile, Brozovic gets Croatia's first yellow for a challenge on Neymar.

    SHARE
  • 10 mins ago

    But this game has been tight as expected

    SHARE
  • 12 mins ago

    We're in the 29th minute. By this time, Brazil had scored three against Korea in the round-of-16

    SHARE
  • 13 mins ago

    Kovacic with a timely tackle on Neymar. That man is a monster of a midfielder.

    SHARE
SHOW MORE

Teams
Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Borna Sosa, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic
Brazil: Alisson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.