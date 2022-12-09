FIFA World Cup: Morocco versus Portugal | Head-to-head record

Surprise package Morocco lock horns with European powerhouse Portugal in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday (8.30 pm IST).



Morocco have yet to taste defeat at Qatar 2022. The Atlas Lions have the best defensive record among all quarterfinalists, conceding just one goal from four matches. That too an own goal in the 2-1 win over Canada.

On the flips side, Morocco have scored just four goals from as many games. They began with a goalless draw against Croatia, followed by a 2-0 win over the much fancied Belgium. The 2-1 win over Canada helped them top Group F. Morocco stunned Spain 3-1 on penalties after the match ended goalless at the end of extra time to make it to the quarterfinals for the first time.

Portugal stormed into the last eight with a thumping 6-1 win over Switzerland. They edged out Ghana 3-2 in their opener before getting the better of Uruguay 2-0 to seal their place in the knockout stage. Though they went down 1-2 to South Korea in their final Group H match, the Portuguese simply outclassed the Swiss in the pre-quarterfinals. A hat-trick by Goncalo Ramos was the highlight of their big win.

Portugal have scored 12 goals so far, while conceding five. Ramos is their top-scorer with three goals.

Morocco and Portugal have met twice in the past, both encounters taking place in the World Cup group stage.

All square

Morocco got the better of Portugal 3-1 in 1986, while the Portuguese came out on top 1-0 in the last edition in Russia.