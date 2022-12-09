Wout Weghorst's twin goals helped the Netherlands draw level with Argentina 2-2 after 90 minutes in the second quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup.

Nahuel Molina and Lionel Messi gave Argentin a 2-0 lead. Molina latched on to a pass from Lionel Messi to draw first blood in the 35th minute.

Messi converted a penalty to make it 2-0 in the 73rd minute.

Wout Weghorst pulled one back in the 83rd and then struck again in added time to force extra tme.

The winners will meet Croatia in the first semifinal.

Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul celebrate Argentina's first goal. Photo: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

The teams: Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Daley Blind, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Steven Bergwijn, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay.

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi.