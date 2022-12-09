Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

FIFA World Cup: Netherlands force extra time against Argentina | Live updates

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 10, 2022 12:04 AM IST Updated: December 10, 2022 02:39 AM IST
Nahuel Molina
Argentina's Nahuel Molina celebrates scoring their first goal with Lionel Messi. Photo: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach
Topic | Football

Wout Weghorst's twin goals helped the Netherlands draw level with Argentina 2-2 after 90 minutes in the second quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup.

Nahuel Molina and Lionel Messi gave Argentin a 2-0 lead. Molina latched on to a pass from Lionel Messi to draw first blood in the 35th minute.

Messi converted a penalty to make it 2-0 in the 73rd minute.

Wout Weghorst pulled one back in the 83rd and then struck again in added time to force extra tme.

LIVE UPDATES
  • Just now

    The players are on the edge after all the drama

    SHARE
  • 1 min ago

    Too many challenges and free-kicks now

    SHARE
  • 2 mins ago

    They are adoping a safety first approach in extra time too

    SHARE
  • 2 mins ago

    The Dutch made the mistake of being too cautious for most part of the regular time

    SHARE
  • 5 mins ago

    Argentina avert danger

    SHARE
  • 6 mins ago

    Dutch win a free-kick

    SHARE
  • 8 mins ago

    Both teams being cautious here in the extra time

    SHARE
  • 8 mins ago

    That one finished in regular time though

    SHARE
  • 9 mins ago

    They rallied from 0-2 to make it 2-2 before a Branco free-kick helped Brazil win 3-2

    SHARE
  • 10 mins ago

    The Dutch played out a thrilling quarterfinal against Brazil in 1994 

    SHARE
SHOW MORE

The winners will meet Croatia in the first semifinal.

Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul
Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul celebrate Argentina's first goal. Photo: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

The teams: Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Daley Blind, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Steven Bergwijn, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay.

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi. 

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.