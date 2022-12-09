Wout Weghorst's twin goals helped the Netherlands draw level with Argentina 2-2 after 90 minutes in the second quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup.
Nahuel Molina and Lionel Messi gave Argentin a 2-0 lead. Molina latched on to a pass from Lionel Messi to draw first blood in the 35th minute.
Messi converted a penalty to make it 2-0 in the 73rd minute.
Wout Weghorst pulled one back in the 83rd and then struck again in added time to force extra tme.
-
Just now
The players are on the edge after all the drama
-
1 min ago
Too many challenges and free-kicks now
-
2 mins ago
They are adoping a safety first approach in extra time too
-
2 mins ago
The Dutch made the mistake of being too cautious for most part of the regular time
-
5 mins ago
Argentina avert danger
-
6 mins ago
Dutch win a free-kick
-
8 mins ago
Both teams being cautious here in the extra time
-
8 mins ago
That one finished in regular time though
-
9 mins ago
They rallied from 0-2 to make it 2-2 before a Branco free-kick helped Brazil win 3-2
-
10 mins ago
The Dutch played out a thrilling quarterfinal against Brazil in 1994
The winners will meet Croatia in the first semifinal.
The teams: Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Daley Blind, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Steven Bergwijn, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay.
Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi.