FIFA World Cup: PC Thomas’ grandchildren walk out with French players

Our Correspondent
Published: December 16, 2022 11:41 AM IST
Eva and Olivia
Twins Eva and Olivia are the children of P T Chacko, the son of P C Thomas.
Topic | Football

Doha: Two Keralite children were among the kids who walked out onto the ground along with the players before the start of the France-England quarterfinal in the FIFA World Cup.

Eva and Olivia, the grandchildren of Kerala Congress working chairman and former Union Minister P C Thomas, accompanied the players as they lined up for the national anthem.

Twins Eva and Olivia are the children of P T Chacko, the son of P C Thomas.

The twins’ mother Sangeetha is an employee of the 'Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy', the organisers of the World Cup.

