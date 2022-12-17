Malayalam
FIFA World Cup: Croatia lead Morocco 2-1 in play-off | Live updates

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 17, 2022 08:01 PM IST Updated: December 17, 2022 09:28 PM IST
Croatia
Croatian players celebrate their opening goal. Photo: AFP/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
Topic | Football

Croatia led Morocco 2-1 at half-time in the third-place play-off of the FIFA World Cup at the Khalifa International Satdium in Doha.

Josko Gvardiol headed Croatia into lead in the seventh minute. But Morocco drew level just a couple minutes later through another headed goal by Achraf Dari.

Mislav Orsic regained the lead for Croatia in the 42nd minute.

Last edition's runners-up Croatia were outplayed 3-0 by Argentina in the semifinals, while Morocco's dream run was stopped 2-0 by holders France.

LIVE UPDATES
  • Just now

    6 minutes of stoppage time

    SHARE
  • 1 min ago

    Dealt with by the Croats

    SHARE
  • 2 mins ago

    Free-kick for Morocco

    SHARE
  • 3 mins ago

    Morocan fans cheering their side to the end

    SHARE
  • 6 mins ago

    Morocco losing their composure

    SHARE
  • 6 mins ago

    Sub Amallah is booked 

    SHARE
  • 7 mins ago

    Croatia keeping possession in the past couple of minutes

    SHARE
  • 8 mins ago

    No danger for Morocco 

    SHARE
  • 9 mins ago

    Croatia force a corner

    SHARE
  • 10 mins ago

    Morocco will surely come hard at Croatia in these final minutes

    SHARE
Hakim Ziyech
Morocco's Hakim Ziyech in action. Photo: Twitter@FIFAWorldCup

The teams: Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Stanisic, Ivan Perisic, Lovro Majer, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marko Livaja, Mislav Orsic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Sutalo.

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Jawad El Yamiq, Sofyan Amrabat, Hakim Ziyech, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri, Achraf Dari, Bilal El Khannouss, Yahya Attiat-Allah.

