FIFA World Cup: Croatia lead Morocco 2-1 in play-off | Live updates

Croatia led Morocco 2-1 at half-time in the third-place play-off of the FIFA World Cup at the Khalifa International Satdium in Doha.

Josko Gvardiol headed Croatia into lead in the seventh minute. But Morocco drew level just a couple minutes later through another headed goal by Achraf Dari.

Mislav Orsic regained the lead for Croatia in the 42nd minute.

Last edition's runners-up Croatia were outplayed 3-0 by Argentina in the semifinals, while Morocco's dream run was stopped 2-0 by holders France.

Morocco's Hakim Ziyech in action. Photo: Twitter@FIFAWorldCup

The teams: Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Stanisic, Ivan Perisic, Lovro Majer, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marko Livaja, Mislav Orsic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Sutalo.

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Jawad El Yamiq, Sofyan Amrabat, Hakim Ziyech, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri, Achraf Dari, Bilal El Khannouss, Yahya Attiat-Allah.