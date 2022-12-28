Malayalam
Sports

Japan's World Cup coach Moriyasu to stay on till 2026

Reuters
Published: December 28, 2022 04:37 PM IST
Hajime Moriyasu
Hajime Moriyasu took Japan to the last 16 at Qatar 2022. File photo: Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed
Topic | Football

The coach of Japan's national soccer team, Hajime Moriyasu, who led the Samurai Blue to the knockout stage of the Qatar World Cup, will stay on to lead the team into the next World Cup in 2026, the Japan Football Association said on Wednesday.

Moriyasu will be the first coach to manage Japan's team in two consecutive World Cup campaigns.

Japan shocked Germany in their opener in Qatar, winning 2-1, but then lost to Costa Rica and beat Spain to finish top of their group and reach the last 16. They were then beaten on penalties by Croatia. 

