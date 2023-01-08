Kerala Santosh Trophy player Riswan's father dies after watching his son fulfill his dreams

Kerala's Santosh Trophy team member Riswan Ali's father VP Muhammad Ali has died.

"With great sadness, we inform you that our player Riswan's father has passed away. Heartfelt condolences," said the Kerala Football Association in a statement on Sunday.

Riswan had recently said how big an inspiration his father was to him. Muhammad Ali was a native of Valvakkad at Trikkaripur in Kasaragod.

"That I should play for Kerala in the Santosh Trophy was the dream of my father who taught me how to play," Riswan posted on Facebook on December 22, when he first wore Kerala's colours.

Riswan had said how he came close to earning his cap as a 16-year-old but it was only this time that his perseverance was rewarded.

"My father is happier than I'm today," Riswan posted as he posed in Kerala's attractive yellow jersey.

Four days later, on December 26, Riswan made his Kerala debut against Rajasthan. He scored a brace in a brilliant 7-0 win. "If me playing for Kerala was my father's dream, scoring for Kerala was mine," he posted later that day.

Riswan had yet again played his part Sunday evening, as Kerala drubbed Mizoram 5-1, probably unaware of his father's passing.