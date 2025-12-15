Marcus Joseph scored a hat-trick as Thrissur Magic defeated Malappuram FC 3-1 to storm into the final of Super League Kerala at the Corporation Stadium in Thrissur on Monday.

The Trinidadian striker netted in the 84th and 90+5 minutes to complete his treble and ensure a dramatic win for the hosts, who will play Kannur Warriors in the final on December 19.

Marcus scored his opener from a freekick in the 26th minute, but the visitors drew level shortly before half-time through Abdelhay Elforsy from another dead-ball situation.

Malappuram missed their Brazilian striker John Kennedy, who could not start due to fitness issues and played only the last 15 minutes.

Before the arrival of Kennedy, Faslurahman and Tony fired wide and over the bar. The Brazilian hitman headed over from a corner a minute before Marcus netted his second.

Former Gokulam Kerala striker Marcus took advantage of an opening and made a run into the box before burying into a corner.

As Malappuram scrambled for a late equaliser, Marcus beat goalkeeper Jaseen to seal the match for Thrissur and set up the title match with Kannur. The final to be played at the Jawahar Municipal Stadium in Kannur is certain to give a new champion, as it is the maiden final for both Thrissur and Kannur.

Result: Thrissur Magic FC 3 (Marcus Joseph 26, 84 & 90+5) bt Malappuram FC 1 (Abdelhay Elforsy 45+1)