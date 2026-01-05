Mumbai City FC have parted ways with Spanish centre-back Jose Luis Arroyo, popularly known as Tiri, the ISL club said on Monday. Though the club statement does not specify whether the mutual agreement was reached due to uncertainty in Indian football, it is understood to be the reason.

"A true professional on and off the pitch, Tiri’s journey with the Club has been marked by resilience, leadership, and unforgettable moments," Mumbai City said in a statement.

"From battling it out on the continental stage in the AFC Champions League to lifting the Indian Super League Cup in the 2023/24 season, his contributions will always hold a special place in our story," the club said.

Almost every ISL club is in the process of thinning their squad as football in the country has come to a grinding halt after the All India Football Federation failed to find a commercial partner to kickstart the first division.

Kerala Blasters had recently sent out two of their star players, Adrian Luna and Noah Sadaoui, on loan. Though the January transfer window is open, the clubs are hardly looking to sign anyone.

The ISL season, which was scheduled to start in September, remains suspended, and the AIFF is mulling the possibility of running a truncated league, in a tournament format, by removing the home-away system.