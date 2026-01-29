Kerala Blasters have added a fourth foreign player to their squad with the capture of Spanish attacker Victor Bertomeu.

The ISL side had to part with all their foreign players from last season due to the long delay in the start of the league. Captain Adrian Luna and star attacker Noah Sadaoui were among those who left the club to keep playing.

Bertomeu is the second Spaniard to join the Blasters this season after midfielder Matias Hernandez, who moved in from Gokulam Kerala.

The Blasters said Bertomeu brings 'pace, experience and versatility to the club’s attacking unit'. The ISL is set to begin on February 14 after a five-month delay.

“We believe he will be a valuable addition to the group as we continue to build a competitive team for the season ahead," said Blasters' CEO Abhik Chatterjee.

Bertomeu started out in Spain, playing for Gimnàstic de Tarragona, CF Pobla de Mafumet, CF Ascó, CF Peralada, and AE Prat before moving to Asia. He featured for Eastern FC in the Hong Kong Premier League, followed by a spell with Gresik United FC in Indonesia.