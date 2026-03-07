Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp Google Profile links

A ruthless Japan thrashed India 11-0 to reach the Women's Asian Cup quarterfinals thanks to hat-tricks from Hinata Miyazawa and Riko Ueki on Saturday.

Group C leaders Japan, champions in 2014 and 2018, cut through India's hapless defence with ease while the south Asian side failed to have a single shot in the game that was played predominantly in India's half at Perth Rectangular Stadium.

Japan overwhelmed India in the first half and were 5-0 up at halftime with a superb curling effort from Yuzuki Yamamoto in the fourth minute, a Yui Hasegawa goal, a brace from Miyazawa and a Kiko Seike penalty.

With a comfortable lead, Japan made three changes at halftime but they did not relent as substitute Riko Ueki scored twice in three minutes before completing an 18-minute hat-trick after Maya Hijikata also got on the scoresheet.

Miyazawa capped off the rout by completing her own hat-trick in the 81st minute, sealing an 11-0 scoreline that highlighted the gulf in class between Asia's highest-ranked team in the world and their hapless opponents 59 rungs below them.

