There was a sudden refreshing spike in the vitals of Indian football that is placed on life support because someone began a social media paper talk about reviving Mahindra United FC, a popular club lost to time.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, might be guilty of initiating the trip down memory lane in a response to a football fan on the social media platform ‘X’, who urged him to 'bring back Mahindra United FC'.

The comment popped up as an odd remark under a routine post from the businessman, in which he had called for 'launchpads' and an ecosystem to nurture talents in the country. He was referring to a thunderous free-kick goal from Manisha Kalyan in India's memorable, yet forgettable, campaign in the recent Women's Asian Cup.

But to the amusement of the football fraternity, Mr Mahindra had a curious reaction to the fan's comment: "My grandson keeps saying the same thing...," he added a smiley. And there was lift off.

Indian men's team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was among the many who had something to say. "He could have asked for a car - toy or otherwise, but he’s asked wisely. Over to you, sir," Sandhu quoted-posted, with #IndianFootball.

Mr Mahindra hasn't reacted to that escalation yet. But his involvement was enough to rekindle memories of the erstwhile club. Mahindra & Mahindra, renamed Mahindra United, was a force in the National Football League, the forerunner of the erstwhile first division, I-League, which was relegated as the second division and recently renamed as the Indian Football League.

For decades, until it shut down in 2010, Mahindra was a popular club that challenged the supremacy of the Kolkata giants and challenged the Goans in the title race. Their highest point was winning the 2005-06 NFL title, besides lifting the Durand Cup, Federation Cup and other popular tournaments.

Football fans in Keralam would have fond memories of Mahindra because a number of Malayali stars played for the Mumbai-based side in various seasons. In its final year, ace striker K N Ajayan from Kollam was the club captain.

Kasaragod hitman Mohammed Rafi, Wayanad powerhouse Sushant Mathew, midfield maestro N P Pradeep from Idukki, Kottayam native Justin Stephen and Areekode native K Aseem were the other Malayalis in the Mahindra squad.

