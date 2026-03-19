Lionel Messi has scored his 900th career goal, joining his GOAT-rival Cristiano Ronaldo in an elite club of two to cross the milestone.

The Argentine great netted in a 1-1 draw for Inter Miami against Nashville SC in a CONCACAF Champions Cup match. Portuguese superstar Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, has 965 career goals.

While Ronaldo took 1,236 matches to hit the 900-goal mark in September 2024, Messi needed almost 100 games fewer (1,142).

Messi and Ronaldo had a great rivalry going for years when they played in Spain for Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively. The now 38-year-old Messi began his senior goal hunt as a 17-year-old at Barcelona in 2005.

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Messi’s Miami manager, Javier Mascherano, who played with him at Barcelona, called the World Cup winner’s goal tally ‘insane’. “I've been lucky enough to see most, or many, of the goals he's scored, much closer than you all, and that's a privilege,” Mascherano said. “The number we're talking about is insane, and that's why Leo is a one of a kind.”

Messi scored 672 times for Barcelona, 32 with PSG and 81 at Miami. He has also netted 115 times for Argentina.