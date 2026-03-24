3 Malayalis, 1 Kerala Blasters player in Indian squad for Hong Kong game
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Three Malayali players and one player from Kerala Blasters are included in India's squad for the AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong.
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Ryan Williams, a former Australian player who recently gained Indian citizenship, has also been selected for the squad.
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The match against Hong Kong, which is a dead rubber as India is already out of contention, will be held in Kochi after a 10-year gap.
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Three Malayalis and a player from Kerala Blasters have made it to India's squad for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong to be held in Kochi on March 31.
Former Australian player Ryan Williams, who recently accepted Indian citizenship, is also part of the squad.
Punjab FC defender Bijoy Varghese, Bengaluru FC winger Ashique Kuruniyan and Mohun Bagan Super Giant midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad are the Malayalis in India's 23-member squad.
Kashmiri midfielder Danish Farooq is the only member of Kerala Blasters in Khalid Jamil's squad. Farooq is a surprise inclusion, considering he did not make significant contributions in the first six rounds of the Indian Super League (ISL).
India's Under-23 squad, announced a few days ago, features Ebindas Yesudasan and Muhammad Ajsal of the Blasters. The Kerala side have managed just a point and remain in the 13th position in the table of 14 teams.
India's match against Hong Kong is a dead rubber, considering the hosts are out of contention from the Asian Cup. Kochi will be hosting an international men's football match after 10 years.
India squad:
Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith
Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali. Bijoy Varghese, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan
Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Danish Farooq, Jeakson Singh, Ralte, Sahal Abdul Samad
Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams
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