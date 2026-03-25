A man who sent racially abusive messages to England defender Jess Carter during the women's European Championship last year has been sentenced to six weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

The man pleaded guilty to sending a racially abusive message to Carter on social media during the tournament. He was also handed a four-year football banning order, 10 days of community work, and given a three-month curfew.

"This case should be a stark reminder to so-called keyboard warriors: online actions have consequences," John Moran for the Crown Prosecution Service said. "This type of social media offending will not be tolerated. Those who peddle hate, on or off the pitch, will be brought to justice."

Police arrested the man in August after the 28-year-old said she received racist messages on her TikTok account during the Women's Euros, which England won by beating Spain on penalties in the final.