A week after the high of a first win of the season, Gokulam Kerala lost 0-2 to Shillong Lajong in an Indian Football League (formerly I-League) home match at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Thursday.

After five rounds in the IFL, Gokulam have five points, with a win and two draws, and remain five points off the top of the table. Shillong have joined Sreenidi Deccan and Diamond Harbour in the lead.

Gokulam had beaten Dempo 2-0 at the same venue last week. But today, the visitors ran the show with Shillong dominating from the first minute.

Shillong took the lead in the 36th minute through Sana. Gokulam were forced to substitute out Sachu Siby and Kingslee Fernandes in the first half due to injuries.

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Treimiki Lamurong doubled the visitors' lead in the 65th minute by chipping the goalkeeper Shibinraj. Gokulam host Aizawl at home on March 31.

The IFL is the second division in men's club football in the country after the Indian Super League (ISL). Kerala Blasters are the only ISL club from the state. Gokulam are aiming to reach the ISL throught a promotion by winning the league.