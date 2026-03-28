Germany and the Netherlands secured comeback victories after falling a goal behind in their international friendlies, continuing their preparations for the World Cup.

Germany defeated hosts Switzerland 4–3, with Florian Wirtz scoring twice, while the Netherlands edged Norway 2–1.

Wirtz show

Florian Wirtz scored twice and provided two assists, including an 86th-minute winner, as Germany came from behind twice to beat Switzerland. The 22-year-old put Germany 3–2 up just past the hour with a stunning 18-metre curler before sealing the win with another strike from the edge of the box in an entertaining contest.

Wirtz, who missed the 2022 World Cup through injury, has been struggling for form in his first season at Liverpool but on Friday played arguably his best game for the national team. "Well with four scorer points, most likely, yes," Wirtz said. "We have a tight World Cup phase in front of us and we obviously want to reach the final and win the trophy but we all know it will be a very hard road until then."

ADVERTISEMENT

As for the three goals conceded, Wirtz said it was part of the process of coming together as a team. "No concerns there because we have a very good team and a good defence," he said. "I think you feel that we have not played together for some time and all three goals were a little bit avoidable. But it is about winning games and if you score more goals than the opponent then it's alright."

In a pulsating first half, the hosts struck against the run of play through Dan Ndoye in the 17th minute following a defensive error by Nico Schlotterbeck before Germany's Jonathan Tah levelled with a header.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Swiss, who are in World Cup Group B with Qatar, co-hosts Canada and a playoff spot winner, scored with their next effort on goal in the 41st minute when Breel Embolo caught the German defence napping but the visitors levelled again on the stroke of halftime courtesy of Serge Gnabry's chip from a superb Wirtz assist.

Wirtz then took matters into his own hands, curling a stunning shot from the edge of the box into the top corner just past the hour.

ADVERTISEMENT

This time it was the hosts' turn to level in the 79th minute when Joel Monteiro beat two defenders and drilled home before Wirtz silenced the home crowd with another curled effort from just outside the box that left keeper Gregor Kobel frozen on the spot.

"We are used to such high-scoring games against Germany and there are a lot of things we can learn from such a game," said Switzerland's Granit Xhaka. "Like the calmness of Germany under pressure and how they find solutions and ways out, and obviously the quality they have."

Germany have been drawn in World Cup Group E with Ecuador, Curacao and Ivory Coast.

Hard-fought win for the Dutch

The Netherlands fought back to edge Norway 2-1 in their World Cup warm-up clash, with Tijjani Reijnders delivering the winner at the Amsterdam Arena.

Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk in action with Norway's Alexander Sorloth. Photo: Reuters/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Norway held off early Dutch pressure to open the scoring in the 24th minute through Andreas Schjelderup but home captain Virgil van Dijk levelled 10 minutes before the break. Reijnders's winner came in the 51st minute as the Dutch ramped up the pressure on a Norwegian team playing without Erling Haaland or Martin Odegaard.

Schjelderup's goal was an outstanding individual effort as he cut in off the left flank, teasing Dutch fullback Denzel Dumfries before gliding inside past him and unleashing a shot that gave goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen no chance.

An equaliser always looked likely after that but Norway will be disappointed with Van Dijk easily climbing above their defence to head home from a corner for his 12th international goal.

Donyell Malen was narrowly wide minutes after the break after a speedy combination with Cody Gakpo but it did not take long for the Dutch to go ahead. Gakpo stole possession in the midfield before Dumfries took over possession and fed Reijnders, who was right in front of goal and able to thrash the ball into the back of the net.

A multitude of changes after the hour mark took the steam out of the clash. Norway brought on five substitutes in a single swoop and between the two sides they made a total of 12 changes.

There was a late chance for Norway as striker Jorgen Strand Larsen's audacious back heel from a strong square pass almost deceived Verbruggen, who scrambled to keep it out.

"Overall, we played a good match against a good opponent," van Dijk said. "I thought we were better in the second half, partly because they were a bit more tired. Ultimately, we had enough chances to score more goals. Defensively, we were also solid. We won deservedly and now we move on," added the captain.

In the World Cup, the Netherlands were drawn in Group F with Japan, Tunisia and either Poland or Sweden. Norway have been drawn in Group I with France, Senegal and either Bolivia or Iraq.