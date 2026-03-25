Bengaluru FC condemned the racist behaviour from its home crowd during an April 11 match against Kerala Blasters in the ISL at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. "We condemn this behaviour in the strongest possible terms," BFC said in a statement issued on Monday.

"Racism is unacceptable, has no place in our sport, and runs completely counter to the values that this club stands for. We are working with the relevant authorities to identify the individual involved and will take appropriate action," the statement said.

Kerala Blasters had raised a complaint with ISL and the All India Football Federation after a video of the incident was circulated online. “We will also pursue appropriate action to protect the integrity of our player," the Blasters said in a statement after the match.

ℹ️ The Club has taken note of an appalling incident which has occurred during our last game, where one of our players was subjected to blatant racist chants.



The Club strongly condemns this act and has formally raised this matter with the relevant ISL and AIFF authorities. We… pic.twitter.com/gFgMQ3Wxr8 — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) April 12, 2026

In a footage of the incident seen by Onmanorama, a racist remark could be heard from a section of the gallery allegedly used by Bengaluru FC supporters. The racist remark was aimed at Blasters’ Senegalese defender Ndiaye Fallou as he ran toward a part of the stadium occupied by a section of the away supporters.

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The incident occurred after the Blasters won 2-1, securing their first win of the campaign. Bengaluru had taken the lead after a Fallou own goal, but the visitors found their way back into the game after a red card for Braian Sanchez. Victor Bertomeu (61) and latest signing Franchu (78) scored for the Blasters.

Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters have had a heated rivalry for years, often spilling beyond social media.

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The Blasters' biggest fan group, Manjappada, also condemned the incident, calling it 'not acceptable and disgraceful'. "Racist remarks directed at our player are a direct attack on the values of football," the Manjappada said in a statement, urging the authorities to 'kick out racism'.

The Manjappada had recently announced a boycott of Blasters matches, upset by the alleged mismanagement of the club. As a result, the Blasters' next home match against NorthEast United at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on April 15 is expected to draw poor attendance.