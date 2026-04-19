Thrissur: An elderly woman was killed in a leopard attack in Malakkappara, Thrissur. The incident occurred near the Tamil Nadu Sholayar Dam area. Her body was found in a partially eaten condition near her house.

The woman has been identified as Ennassi Ammal (75), who was living near the dam. She had been missing since Saturday evening. Her body was discovered during a search operation this morning.

Forest officials, in their preliminary inspection, confirmed that the attack was carried out by a leopard.