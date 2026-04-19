Intense heat to continue in Kerala as yellow alert in 12 districts today; Palakkad may touch 40°C
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a spell of intense heat across Kerala over the coming days, with temperatures in Palakkad likely to soar to 40 degrees.
In view of the rising mercury levels, the IMD has issued a yellow alert in 12 districts, excluding Wayanad and Idukki.
The weather agency also warned that the maximum temperature in Kollam could reach up to 39 degrees, while Kottayam may see temperatures touching 38 degrees. In Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod, temperatures are expected to hover around 37 degrees. Thiruvananthapuram is likely to experience a high of 36 degrees.
The IMD also warned of hot and humid conditions across these districts, particularly in coastal and lowland areas, with relatively milder conditions in hilly regions. In Wayanad and Idukki, temperatures are expected to remain around 35 degrees.
No rain in sight
Offering little respite from the heat, the IMD said there is no likelihood of widespread or heavy rainfall in the near term. However, isolated areas may receive light to moderate showers.
Kerala has so far not received its typical summer rainfall. Meanwhile, districts including Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha may witness moderate rainfall in isolated places until April 20.
Safety guidelines issued by KSDMA
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued the following instructions to minimise health risks due to intense heat:
- Avoid direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm.
- Carry umbrellas or wear caps and sunglasses while outdoors.
- Wear cotton clothes that cover the body fully.
- Take rest under the shade during travel.
- Stay hydrated with water, juices, and ORS; avoid alcohol and caffeine.
- Consume plenty of fruits and vegetables.
- Ensure proper ventilation in homes, schools, and workplaces.
- Conduct fire audits in markets, buildings, and waste treatment plants.
- Tourists and residents near forest areas should remain alert to wildfire risks.
- Educational institutions must ensure safe drinking water and proper classroom ventilation.
- Companies should ensure the safety of gig workers and provide adequate break times.
- Media personnel and police officers should avoid prolonged sun exposure.
- Public events should be avoided between 11 am and 3 pm; if unavoidable, organisers must provide water and shade.
- Adjust working hours for construction workers, farmers, and street vendors to ensure rest.
- Do not allow cattle to graze in the afternoon or leave pets tied outdoors.
- Provide water for animals and birds.
- Never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.
- Conserve water and carry drinking water while travelling.
- Consult a doctor immediately if discomfort is felt.
- Follow official advisories issued by the weather department and KSDMA.