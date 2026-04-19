The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a spell of intense heat across Kerala over the coming days, with temperatures in Palakkad likely to soar to 40 degrees.

In view of the rising mercury levels, the IMD has issued a yellow alert in 12 districts, excluding Wayanad and Idukki.

The weather agency also warned that the maximum temperature in Kollam could reach up to 39 degrees, while Kottayam may see temperatures touching 38 degrees. In Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod, temperatures are expected to hover around 37 degrees. Thiruvananthapuram is likely to experience a high of 36 degrees.

The IMD also warned of hot and humid conditions across these districts, particularly in coastal and lowland areas, with relatively milder conditions in hilly regions. In Wayanad and Idukki, temperatures are expected to remain around 35 degrees.

ADVERTISEMENT

No rain in sight

Offering little respite from the heat, the IMD said there is no likelihood of widespread or heavy rainfall in the near term. However, isolated areas may receive light to moderate showers.

Kerala has so far not received its typical summer rainfall. Meanwhile, districts including Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha may witness moderate rainfall in isolated places until April 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Safety guidelines issued by KSDMA

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued the following instructions to minimise health risks due to intense heat: