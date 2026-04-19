Kottayam: The reconstitution of the Boards of Studies at Mahatma Gandhi University has triggered a confrontation between the Syndicate and the Governor, with objections also raised against the Vice Chancellor over alleged deviations from statutory procedures.

Syndicate members aligned with Left parties have called for revisions to the new panel approved by the Governor, which comprises 233 members. Although the issue was listed on the agenda of the last Syndicate meeting, no decision was taken and it was deferred for detailed discussion at the next session.

A key allegation raised by the Syndicate is that senior teachers have been sidelined, while junior faculty members linked to a BJP-aligned employees’ organisation have been appointed as members and even as chairpersons of various Boards. This, they argue, violates university norms that stipulate only heads of teaching departments on campus are eligible to serve as chairpersons of the Boards of Studies.

The objections come amid an ongoing controversy over the alleged hurried reconstitution of the Boards, reportedly in violation of the Model Code of Conduct in force due to the Legislative Assembly elections.

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Boards of Studies across disciplines such as Biotechnology, Social Work, Arabic, Psychology, Geology, Tourism and Tamil were reconstituted during this period. Citing alleged irregularities, R S Shashikumar, chairman of the Save University Campaign Committee, had earlier submitted a petition to the Governor and the Chief Electoral Officer seeking intervention.

Under university norms, the Syndicate is responsible for recommending the names of Board members. However, no such recommendations were forwarded as the Model Code of Conduct was in force. With the term of several Boards having expired, the Vice Chancellor directly submitted a panel to the Governor,who also serves as the Chancellor of the varsity. Following the Governor’s approval, the list was placed before the Syndicate at its recent meeting, where it was met with objections.

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Meanwhile, the University Registrar had already issued orders in advance approving the constitution of the Boards, anticipating the Syndicate’s eventual endorsement. The Boards of Studies are responsible for key academic functions, including revising syllabi, preparing question papers and approving textbooks for university courses, among others.