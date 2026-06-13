Malappuram: In Kerala, where football loyalties have traditionally been divided among global giants such as Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Spain, England and Portugal, a surprising new favourite has emerged during the ongoing FIFA World Cup — Iran.

Across towns and villages in northern Kerala, giant flex boards bearing the images of Iranian football stars have begun appearing alongside flags, fan associations and public displays of support. But this growing admiration for Team Iran is about much more than football.

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For many supporters, backing Iran has become intertwined with wider political sentiments, particularly solidarity with Palestine and appreciation for Iran’s longstanding opposition to the United States-Israel alliance. As a result, the World Cup build-up in parts of Kerala has evolved into a unique blend of sport, identity and global politics.

In Narath, a football-crazy village in Kannur district, local fan groups have erected large banners celebrating Iran’s participation in the World Cup. One such flex board, installed by the Iran Fans Association, features not only Iranian players but also former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the slogan “Free Palestine.”

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Another prominent message on the banner reads, “One Heart, One Nation, One Dream.”

“We are supporting Iran because they are one of Asia’s strongest teams competing in the World Cup,” said Shahab K T, a member of Mixed Boys Football Club, Narath, and an active supporter of the Iran Fans Association.

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“The team has talented players and a strong international ranking. But beyond football, there are political reasons as well. Many people admire the resilience Iran has shown despite international pressure,” he said.

Shahab, who describes himself as a devoted fan of Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi, believes the team's participation in a tournament hosted by the United States carries symbolic significance.

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“Even during a period of intense conflict involving Iran and the US-Israel alliance, the team is preparing to compete on the world stage. For many supporters, their presence itself represents courage and determination. We want to support that spirit,” he added.

Interestingly, local supporters say fans of other traditional football powerhouses have also welcomed the installation of Iran-themed banners.

“Almost everyone in the village, regardless of which football team they support, has appreciated the initiative,” Shahab said. “People see Iran’s story as one of resistance and perseverance.”

A similar scene can be witnessed in Kakkad, where the local collective Jaguar Kakkad has installed a large flex board carrying images of Iranian players alongside Ayatollah Khamenei.

The banner carries bold messages. “A roaring name the world knows — Iran, a nation that even American sanctions could not weaken. Don’t try to suppress it… it will rise back stronger than ever. A nation that refuses to bow under pressure, carrying that same warrior spirit onto the field.”

For supporters such as Abdul Raheem, a member of the Iran Fans Association, the team's World Cup campaign has become a symbol of resilience.

“Iran is coming to the World Cup at a time when their country is facing enormous challenges. Their team had no good practice sessions. Iran fans faced harrowing experience in US. Still they have fighting spirit,” he said. “For many of us, their game represents determination, defence and survival. We support them not only as one of Asia’s strongest football teams but also because we identify with their struggle.”

According to Raheem, support for Iran in his locality cuts across religious and political lines. “People from different backgrounds came together to install these flex boards. They want to express solidarity with what they see as a fight against injustice and violence affecting ordinary people, especially women and children,” he said.

Football observers say the phenomenon reflects how global political developments are increasingly influencing local sporting cultures.

Subair, a member of Tirurangadi Sports Academy (TSA), noted that while Iran’s fan base remains much smaller than those of Brazil or Argentina, its sudden rise in popularity reveals a changing landscape among Kerala’s football supporters.

“Kerala football fans have always been deeply aware of international events. The growing support for Iran shows that many fans are not just following football. They are also engaging with geopolitical developments and events unfolding in West Asia," he said.

“Compared to the traditional football giants, Iran still has a relatively small support base. But the emergence of this new wave of supporters is clearly linked to ongoing global political developments,” he added.

As the FIFA World Cup already kicked off, Kerala’s streets continue to glow in the colours of football. Yet amid the familiar yellow of Brazil and blue-and-white stripes of Argentina, the green, white and red of Iran are making an increasingly visible appearance. During this season, for football fans in the state, supporting Iran has become more than a sporting choice — it has become a statement of identity, solidarity and resistance.