Football and the World Cup have long been celebrated across Kerala, with fans passionately backing powerhouses such as Brazil, Argentina, Portugal and England. Yet despite the state's deep-rooted football culture, Malayalis have never had one of their own represent a team on the sport's grandest stage.

Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid, a winger in Qatar's 26-member World Cup squad, has changed that narrative. The teenager, the youngest son of Thalassery native Jamshid and Valapattanam native Shaima, is now on the cusp of making history.

The possibility of a World Cup appearance appears realistic. Tahsin featured in Qatar's final warm-up match against Ireland, coming off the bench ahead of the tournament, and his inclusion in the squad has generated excitement among football fans in Kerala.

A van with graphics supporting Tahsin. Photo: Special arrangement

That excitement is perhaps most visible in Valapattanam, his mother's hometown. Alongside giant cut-outs of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar, the image of Tahsin now stands as residents prepare to cheer one of their own.

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Family members and local residents have organised a public celebration at the community hall in Valapattanam at 7 pm on Saturday. Hundreds are expected to join the celebrations ahead of Qatar's first group stage match against Switzerland at 12.30 am on Sunday.

A giant screen has been installed at the venue for public viewing of the matches. Valapattanam will remain illuminated with decorative lights throughout the tournament, turning the town into a football festival as residents celebrate Tahsin's achievement.

The residents of Valapattanam conducting a procession for Tahsin. Photo: Special arrangement

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"We want to make this a grand occasion. For the first time, a Malayali could play in the World Cup and we are all proud of it," Sabik, Tahsin's maternal uncle, told Onmanorama.

Sabik said that Tahsin's passion for football began early in life. Born and raised in Qatar, he was introduced to the sport by his father Jamshid, a former footballer who played for Calicut University, the Kerala junior team and the Indian youth team.

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"Tahsin only came to Kerala during school holidays. Whenever he was here, he would spend most of his time on the football ground. He didn't have many friends here, but he would join anyone for a game," Sabik recalled.

Recognising his talent at a young age, his family enrolled him at Aspire Academy, one of Qatar's premier sports development institutions. From there, he progressed through the ranks before joining Al Duhail, one of the country's leading clubs.

The residents of Valapattanam conducting a procession for Tahsin. Photo: Special arrangement

Tahsin has since represented Al Duhail at various levels and currently plays for the club in the Qatar Stars League. He also rose through Qatar's youth national teams before earning opportunities with the senior setup, including appearances during the country's World Cup qualification campaign.

"It is all because of the blessings of Allah. We are all here to cheer for him," Sabik said. "Not just Valapattanam, the whole of Kerala is waiting to see him play in the World Cup."