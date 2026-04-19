Kottayam: A newborn baby died after a woman delivered at home in Vellassery near Kaduthuruthy in Kottayam, while the mother was rushed to the hospital due to excessive bleeding.

The incident occurred around 3 pm on Wednesday when Karthika (36), wife of Kaduthuruthy native Aneesh, gave birth at her residence. The couple has four children.

The police said that Karthika’s in-laws grew suspicious after noticing blood stains on the body of a two-year-old child who was with her at the time of delivery. On checking, they found Karthika lying on a cot in a pool of blood and immediately shifted her to a nearby hospital.

When hospital authorities realised that the newborn was missing, they alerted officials, who then inspected the house. The baby was found wrapped in cloth and kept on a table. The infant was rushed to a private hospital in Muttuchira but was declared dead.

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Police have questioned Aneesh in connection with the incident.

An officer at the Kaduthuruthy Police Station said they are yet to determine the exact circumstances of the incident. “The investigation is ongoing, and a clearer picture will emerge in the coming days,” the officer said.

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He further added that nothing suspicious in the incident has surfaced so far. A case has been registered for unnatural death.

Karthika is currently undergoing treatment at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.