Josue Prieto Currais, fondly called Josu, a former star at Kerala Blasters, has announced his retirement from professional football. The Spaniard, who thrilled the Blasters fans with his quick footwork a decade ago, has announced that he is hanging up his boots at 33.

“Thank you, football!” Josu posted on Instagram. “Thank you for all the tears that have been worth it, the joys, the difficult moments where I have grown as a person, thank you for letting me make unthinkable dreams come true and thank you for all the friendships that I take with me on this long journey.”

Josu shared a collage of photographs from the various teams he represented, including Spanish heavyweights FC Barcelona, with whom he spent his junior years. The affection he has for the Blasters is reflected in the graphic, as the club’s famous yellow jersey prominently features at the top of the pile.

Josu made at least six assists in the ISL between 2015 and 2016, and scored a fabulous goal that the Blasters faithful still talk about. It was a left-footed volley from the edge of the box against NorthEast United. The diminutive attacker played a vital role in the Blasters' progress to their second ISL final in 2016.

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Kerala Blasters' biggest fan group, Manjappada, posted a tribute to Josu on his retirement. "The boots may rest, but the memories never will. Thank you for turning moments into memories and matches into emotions. Yellow was never just a colour when you wore it. Happy retirement, Josue Currais," the Manjappada posted.