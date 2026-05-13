One of the popular fan groups of Kerala Blasters has decided to end their boycott and cheer for the team for the final match of the Indian Super League (ISL) season on May 18.

The Kerala Blasters Army (KBA), which tagged along with the bigger fan group, Manjappada, in boycotting the club’s home matches since the beginning of April, said it will return to the ‘West Gallery’ to give a proper farewell for the players while adding that they remain firm their opposition to the club’s management.

“Despite the chaos created by those in charge, our players have continued to step onto the pitch and represent our colours with commitment and professionalism,” the KBA said in a statement shared on social media.

“For many of them, this may be the final time they walk out at our home ground wearing the crest. They do not deserve to leave to the sound of silence. They deserve a proper farewell and we intend to give them one.

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“For the final home game of the season on 18th May 2026, Kerala Blasters Army will return to the West Gallery to stand behind the players and give them the send-off they deserve.”

The Manjappada, which occupies the East Gallery, has yet to withdraw its boycott. Both fan groups have been demanding accountability from the management.

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The Blasters had performed poorly in the first half of the season, with just a point from six rounds, leading to the sacking of head coach David Catala. However, since the arrival of Ashley Westwood in an interim capacity, the Blasters have been on a brilliant run, winning four of their last five matches, lifting them out of the relegation zone.