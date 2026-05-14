The availability of condoms is a recurring theme ahead of each FIFA World Cup and the upcoming edition is no different. The Toronto Public Health (TPH) has scored an early goal by releasing a football-themed condom series for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

“With hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the world expected in Toronto for soccer’s biggest global event of 2026, Toronto Public Health (TPH) is distributing free condoms and other safer sex supplies,” TPH said in a statement.

Hey, Toronto. CondomTO is back, baby!



Get ready to score safely. ⚽🔥



Don't pass up protection.



Six soccer-inspired condoms are now available at TPH’s 4 #SexualHealth clinics, while supplies last.



Score yours: https://t.co/PeTKCYnZV5#condomTOhhhh #SexualHealth pic.twitter.com/Z0BlLE9L6u — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) May 12, 2026

TPH has given the condoms distinctive names and designs. According to TPH, its six limited-edition condom series will be available across Toronto, which is one of the 16 cities that will host the FIFA World Cup starting June 11.

In the 2010 World Cup, Britain shipped 42 million condoms to South Africa to support the host nation's HIV prevention drive. For the 2014 edition held in Brazil, the country's biggest condom maker, Karex, released a World Cup-themed product.

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FIFA said it expects 6.5 million fans to attend the World Cup to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The upcoming edition will be the biggest ever with 48 participating nations and 104 matches. Toronto and Vancouver are the two Canadian cities that will host World Cup matches.