Pep Guardiola will leave Manchester City after a decade in charge, bringing to a close one of the most successful spells in Premier League history, with former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca expected to replace him.

The 55-year-old will reportedly announce his departure shortly after City's final game of the season against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium, capping a campaign that included winning both the League Cup and the FA Cup trophies.

Saturday's FA Cup victory over Chelsea secured Guardiola his 20th trophy with the club. The Spaniard also led the club to its first-ever Champions League success in 2023. It was under him that the club won six Premier League titles, with four back-to-back silverware from the 2020-21 season to the 2023-24 season. After assuming charge in 2016, he oversaw the club clinching three FA Cups, five League Cups, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Maresca, who left Chelsea four months ago, has been rumoured for months to be the top contender for the Spaniard's job. Guardiola's contract at City is set to expire in June 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guardiola shrugged off questions about his future after the FA Cup final. When asked about the rumours by TNT Sports, Guardiola replied "What rumours?" and then ended the interview, saying "Have a lovely evening."