Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to help Al Nassr clinch the Saudi Pro League title with a 4-1 victory over Damac on the final day of the season, with Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman also on the scoresheet for Jorge Jesus's side.

The win meant Al Nassr finished on 86 points, two clear of rivals Al Hilal, who beat Al Fayha 1-0 but were left to settle for second place.

The triumph marks Al Nassr's first league crown since 2019 and the first Saudi title for Ronaldo, who joined the team in late 2022.

Al Nassr broke the deadlock in the 34th minute when Mane rose to meet a Joao Felix corner, powering a header past the goalkeeper.

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They extended their lead in the 52nd minute when Coman weaved past the defence before unleashing a fierce left-footed strike from outside the area into the bottom corner.

Damac were handed a lifeline when Morlaye Sylla converted a penalty in the 58th minute, but any hopes of a comeback were quickly extinguished.

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Ronaldo restored the two-goal cushion five minutes later, curling a sublime free kick into the net to make it 3-1.

The Portuguese great put the result beyond doubt in the 81st minute. He pounced on a loose ball after the Damac defence failed to clear a cross, smashing a powerful shot into the top corner.