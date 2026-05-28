India endured a disappointing start to their Unity Cup 2026 campaign in London as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Jamaica in the four-nation tournament at The Valley Stadium, home of Charlton Athletic Football Club.

Jamaica booked their place in the final with goals from Courtney Clarke and Kaheim Dixon on Wednesday night. Clarke opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a stunning strike before Dixon sealed the victory in the 78th minute with an impressive solo effort.

The tournament features two semifinals, a third-place play-off and the final. India will now take on Zimbabwe in the third-place play-off on Saturday after the African side lost to Nigeria in the opening semifinal on Tuesday. Nigeria and Jamaica will clash in the final, repeating last year’s title match.

The match was also a memorable occasion for Kozhikode native Noufal P N, who made his senior debut for the Indian national team. The youngster was introduced in the 59th minute in place of forward Ryan Williams with India trailing 1-0.

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Noufal showed glimpses of promise during his brief appearance. In the 65th minute, India kept a corner alive inside the penalty area before the ball fell kindly to the debutant winger. Noufal connected well with a volley, but his effort drifted just wide of the target.

However, the Kerala forward had only around 20 minutes to make an impact as he was substituted in the 81st minute.

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The defeat also marked an unhappy return to British soil for the Blue Tigers, who were playing in England for the first time since 2002. Interestingly, India’s last matches in England had also come against Jamaica in a pair of friendlies. In the first of those matches, India lost 3-0, while in the second match, both teams settled for a goalless draw.