Fans at World Cup matches in the United States and Canada will be allowed to bring one factory-sealed disposable water bottle into stadiums, FIFA said on Friday, days after stating that reusable bottles would be prohibited on safety grounds.

The governing body said fans could carry one soft plastic bottle of up to 20 ounces (590 ml) into venues but reiterated that hard-sided and reusable bottles would not be permitted.

FIFA Chief Operating Officer Heimo Schirgi said the restriction was based on safety and security considerations, with bottles among a number of items that could pose a risk if thrown.

The clarification comes after FIFA updated its Stadium Code of Conduct this week, reversing earlier guidance that had allowed empty, transparent reusable plastic bottles inside stadiums.

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The move had raised concerns among supporters about staying hydrated during matches, particularly at venues where temperatures are expected to exceed 25 degrees Celsius.

FIFA has said host cities will provide heat-mitigation measures around stadiums, including hydration stations, misting areas and cooling tents, and that water prices inside venues will remain consistent with those charged at other events held at the stadiums.

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The World Cup kicks off on Thursday when Mexico host South Africa at the Azteca Stadium.