The FIFA World Cup 2026 is almost here. As the countdown to kickoff enters its final hours, excitement is building across the globe, and fans have an important question on their minds: who will lift football's most coveted trophy?

Co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, the tournament is the biggest World Cup ever, featuring 48 teams. While the traditional powerhouses remain the favourites, several emerging nations boasting talented new generations are potential dark horses, making predictions more difficult than ever.

Recent statistical models, betting markets and expert analyses point to one conclusion: there is no runaway favourite.

Yet a handful of nations stand out as the strongest contenders for football's biggest prize.

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Argentina: Can the defending champions retain their crown?

Argentina arrive at the tournament as defending champions after their memorable triumph in Qatar in 2022. Led by Lionel Messi, the Albiceleste combine experienced campaigners with a talented younger generation.

Coach Lionel Scaloni has built a well-balanced squad around Messi, whose influence continues to shape the team's style and mentality. With the 39-year-old widely expected to be playing in his final World Cup, Argentina will be determined to give their captain the perfect farewell.

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The South Americans enter the tournament with momentum and confidence, having consistently performed well in major competitions over the past four years.

Argentina's captain Lionel Messi lifts the FIFA World Cup at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. File photo: AFP/ Adrian Dennis

History, however, offers a warning. Since 2010, defending champions have repeatedly struggled to replicate their success, with several holders crashing out in the group stage. France, finalists in 2022 after winning the 2018 title, were one of the few teams to buck that trend.

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Argentina will be hoping to prove that their title-winning generation is capable of making history once again.

World Cup titles: 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Marseille), Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid).

Defenders: Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Facundo Medina (Marseille), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg), Giovani Lo Celso (Betis), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea).

Forwards: Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolas Gonzalez (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Nicolas Paz (Como), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan).

Brazil: Chasing a sixth star

When it comes to the FIFA World Cup, no nation commands as much respect as Brazil. For generations, the South American giants have set the standard for excellence, combining success with a style of football- joga bonito- that has captivated fans around the world.

Brazil remain the most successful team in World Cup history, with five titles to their name. Yet it has been more than two decades since their last triumph in 2002, and the Selecao arrive in North America determined to end that wait by securing a record-extending sixth crown.

A file photo of Brazil forward Vinicius celebrating scoring the goal. Photo: AFP

Now under the guidance of legendary Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil boast a squad that blends youthful exuberance with experience. Endrick and Vinicius Junior are expected to spearhead the attack, while veterans Neymar, Casemiro and goalkeeper Alisson provide leadership and big-match experience.

With a rich footballing tradition, immense squad depth and a tournament taking place in the Americas, Brazil once again enter the World Cup among the leading contenders.

World Cup titles: 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahçe), Weverton (Gremio)

Defenders: Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Danilo (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Ibanez (Al Ahli), Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Marquinhos (PSG), Wesley (Roma)

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al Ittihad), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo)

Forwards: Endrick (Lyon), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Neymar (Santos), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rayan (Bournemouth), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

France: The modern talent house

Few teams have been as consistent on football's biggest stage in recent years as France. The Les Bleus reached back-to-back World Cup finals, lifting the trophy in 2018 before finishing runners-up to Argentina in one of the greatest finals in the tournament's history in 2022.

Under Didier Deschamps, France have developed a reputation for thriving in major tournaments. Their squad is stacked with world-class talent across every position, allowing them to cope with injuries and maintain a high level of performance.

A file photo of France coach Didier Deschamps and his players celebrating qualification to the World Cup. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

France has retained the core of its 2022 squad, with only Randal Kolo Muani and Eduardo Camavinga left out.

World Cup titles: 2 (1998, 2018)

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Robin Risser (Racing Lens), Brice Samba (Stade Rennais)

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Aston Villa), Malo Gusto (Chelsea), Lucas Hernandez (Paris St Germain), Theo Hernandez (Al Hilal), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante (Fenerbahce), Manu Kone (Roma), Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris St Germain)

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco), Bradley Barcola (Paris St Germain), Rayan Cherki (Manchester City), Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue (both Paris St Germain), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan).

Spain: Precision, possession and a new generation

Spain enter the FIFA World Cup 2026 as one of the favourites according to many prediction models and football analysts. The 2010 champions have successfully blended their trademark possession-based philosophy with a dynamic new generation of talent, creating one of the most exciting teams in international football.

Under their current setup, Spain continues to play a possession-based system, but with more directness and attacking intent than in previous years. Their youthful core has already proven capable of competing with the world's best, giving fans hope of a return to the summit of world football.

Spain's Lamine Yamal. Photo: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The team is also in good form, clinching the EURO Cup in 2024 and reaching the final of the Nations League last year. However, there are no Real Madrid players in the squad, and if Spain fare poorly, that decision could backfire on coach Luis de la Fuente.

World Cup titles: 1 (2010)

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan Garcia (Barcelona)

Defenders: Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Gavi (Barcelona), Pedri (Barcelona), Fabian Ruiz (Paris St Germain), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Alex Baena (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards: Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Victor Munoz (Osasuna), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Borja Iglesias (Celta)

Portugal: An honour for Jota

Portugal have never lifted the FIFA World Cup, but many observers believe the 2026 edition could represent their best opportunity yet. Armed with a strong midfield and forward unit, the Portuguese arrive with genuine hopes of making history.

The tournament also carries added emotional significance. The squad will be motivated to honour the memory of Diogo Jota, whose death in a car crash last year shocked the footballing world. For many Portuguese fans, a successful World Cup campaign would be a fitting tribute to the former Liverpool forward.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: Photolure via REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan

There is another powerful storyline. At 41, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be making his final appearance on football's biggest stage. Having won almost every major honour in the game, the World Cup remains the one trophy missing from his glittering trophy cabinet.

Moreover, the team is in hot form, having won the Nations League last year, defeating Spain in the final.

World Cup titles: 0

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rui Silva (Sporting CP)

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Fenerbahce SK), Joao Cancelo (FC Barcelona), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Renato Veiga (Villarreal), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Tomas Araujo (SL Benfica)

Midfielders: Ruben Neves (Al Hilal), Samuel Costa (Mallorca), Joao Neves (PSG), Vitinha (PSG), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Forwards: Joao Felix (Al Nassr), Francisco Trincao (Sporting CP), Francisco Conceicao (Juventus), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Goncalo Guedes (Real Sociedad), Goncalo Ramos (PSG); Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)

England: Tuchel's bold gamble

England's wait for a second World Cup title has stretched for 60 years, with their only triumph coming on home soil in 1966. Yet despite the drought, the Three Lions have consistently been among the strongest performers in recent major tournaments, reaching the latter stages of both the World Cup and the European Championship.

This time, however, England arrives with a different look.

Coach Thomas Tuchel has made several bold selection calls, leaving out high-profile names such as Harry Maguire, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cole Palmer. The German manager has argued that team cohesion and tactical balance are more important than individual reputations.

The decision has placed added scrutiny on Tuchel, who is under pressure to deliver results with his revamped squad. If the gamble pays off, England could finally end decades of disappointment.

World Cup titles: 1 (1966)

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Man City).

Defenders: Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), John Stones (Man City), Marc Guehi (Man City), Dan Burn (Newcastle), Nico O'Reilly (Man City), Djed Spence (Tottenham), Tino Livramento (Newcastle).

Midfielders: Declan Rice (Arsenal), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Kobbie Mainoo (Man Utd), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Noni Madueke (Arsenal).

Germany: Never write them off

Few nations embody World Cup football quite like Germany. The four-time champions have built a reputation for delivering on the biggest stage, often finding their best form when it matters most.

While Germany have endured some difficult tournaments in recent years, they appear to be rebuilding under a new generation of players. Their traditional strengths—discipline, organisation and mental resilience—remain intact, while a talented crop of young stars has injected fresh energy into the squad.

Germany may not enter the tournament as the outright favourites, but history has repeatedly shown that writing them off can be a costly mistake.

World Cup titles: 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim), Alexander Nubel (VfB Stuttgart)

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United), Nathaniel Brown (Eintracht Frankfurt), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Galatasaray), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool), Pascal Gross (Brighton & Hove Albion), Nadiem Amiri (Mainz 05), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Angelo Stiller (VfB Stuttgart), Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Jamie Leweling (VfB Stuttgart), Nick Woltemade (Newcastle United), Deniz Undav (VfB Stuttgart), Maximilian Beier (Borussia Dortmund).

The Netherlands: Searching for a first crown

Despite producing some of football's greatest players and most influential teams, the Netherlands are still waiting for their first World Cup title. The Dutch have finished runners-up on three occasions, earning an unwanted reputation as the tournament's greatest nearly-men.

That said, they remain one of Europe's most dangerous sides. The Netherlands continue to play with a distinct tactical identity and possesses the quality to trouble any opponent on their day.

While they may not attract the same attention as some of the traditional favourites, the Dutch have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to go deep into major tournaments. If momentum builds, they could once again emerge as serious contenders.

World Cup titles: 0

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen), Robin Roefs (Sunderland), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Jorrel Hato (Chelsea), Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth), Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City), Guus Til (PSV Eindhoven), Quinten Timber (Olympique de Marseille), Mats Wieffer (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Forwards: Brian Brobbey (Sunderland), Memphis Depay (Corinthians), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Noa Lang (Galatasaray), Donyell Malen (AS Roma), Crysencio Summerville (West Ham United), Wout Weghorst (Ajax Amsterdam).

So, who will win?

Most prediction models and betting markets currently place Spain, France, Argentina and England among the leading contenders, with Brazil and Portugal close behind. Germany and the Netherlands are viewed as dangerous challengers capable of making a deep run.

History, however, suggests caution. Pre-tournament favourites often fail to lift the trophy, proving once again that the World Cup remains football's most unpredictable competition.

Think another team will lift the trophy? Drop your prediction in the comments and tell us who you think will win the FIFA World Cup 2026.