In the past, fans mapped out possible big-ticket clashes involving their favourite World Cup teams; Argentina vs Brazil, Germany vs France, Spain vs England and so on. A potential final between Argentina and Brazil is always at the top of the list, though in the nearly 100-year history of the World Cup, it has never happened.

Still, such projections matter: to know whether one's favourite team could get a smooth ride through the knockout stage, or if they will stumble upon a heavyweight.

There are some continental rivalries too that excite fans, such as Japan vs South Korea and Egypt vs Algeria. But in the grand scheme of 'geopolitical' things, there is one meeting that should set the pulse racing: USA vs Iran.

The United States, Mexico, and Canada are co-hosts of the tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19.

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With both the United States and Iran fighting a real battle that began earlier this year, with Israel playing a big part, there is a heightened interest in a potential meeting of the nations over the sanctuary of a football pitch.

To be clear, the United States (USA) and Iran are in separate groups, so there is no way they could cross paths in at least two more weeks. The United States are in Group D, alongside Paraguay, Australia and Turkey, while Asian giants Iran are in Group G with Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.

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The earliest the USA and Iran could meet is in the Round of 32. But the condition for that is non-negotiable: both Iran and the USA must finish as runners-up in their respective groups. If that happens, the battle royale would be played at Arlington in Texas on July 3, a day before America's Independence Day.