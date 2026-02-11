Brazil fans have been dealt another setback as star forward Neymar will miss the team's second FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage match against Haiti. The Santos player is still recovering from the calf injury he sustained ahead of the tournament.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said Neymar did not travel with the squad to Philadelphia.

"He will remain in New Jersey to make the most of the final stage of his recovery, making use of the excellent facilities at The Ridge hotel and the Columbia Park training centre," the federation said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier, the 34-year-old was seen taking part in drills with the squad after warming up separately with the ball during a training session on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has largely been limited to indoor rehabilitation work with physiotherapists and fitness coaches at the team's training centre, with Brazil taking a cautious approach to his return.

Neymar injured his right calf during Santos' 3-0 defeat to Coritiba last month, the latest setback in a long run of injuries for the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brazilian star has not played for his national team in almost three years, making his return one of the most closely followed storylines of the tournament.

Brazil have one point after opening their World Cup campaign with a draw against Morocco, while Haiti are bottom of the group following their defeat to Scotland.

ADVERTISEMENT

(With Reuters inputs)