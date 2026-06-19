Malabar's love for football is widely known, boasting a rich pool of talent and unmatched passion for the game. However, the region has long lacked an international-standard stadium and the latest budget presented by Chief Minister V D Satheesan seeks to address that gap.

The budget proposed a world-class football stadium in the Malabar region, fulfilling a long-standing demand from football enthusiasts. An amount of ₹50 crore has been earmarked for the project. The stadium will be equipped with ultra-modern facilities, enabling it to host international matches while also serving as a centre for scouting and training young talent.

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"To systematically scout and train football talent in Kerala and to host prestigious international matches, a world-class football stadium is an absolute necessity," Satheesan said.

Apart from Malabar, the budget has also proposed an international stadium at Chelad in the Kothamangalam constituency. However, it did not specify the amount allocated or the nature of the facility, stating only that steps would be taken to initiate the project.

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Olympic Vision

Apart from the stadium announcements, the budget also unveiled an ambitious plan to prepare Kerala athletes for the 2036 Olympics. The proposed 'Vision 2036' project aims to identify children with sporting talent at a young age and provide them with the training and facilities required to compete at the highest level. The roadmap envisions a structured progression from national competitions to international events, ultimately culminating in Olympic participation.

Sports gets ₹173.77 crore

Beyond these announcements, the budget did not propose any major new projects for the sports sector. However, an amount of ₹173.77 crore has been earmarked for sports and youth welfare. As part of the initiative, participation in sports, alongside academics or the NCC, will be made mandatory for students. The government also said sports activities would be integrated into the school curriculum.

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There is also a proposal for full utilisation of playgrounds in college campuses and the engagement of retired coaches to train students. "This will help discourage the involvement of students in drug abuse and other undesirable activities," Satheesan said.

The budget has also earmarked ₹8 crore for improving physical fitness through progressive and sustainable infrastructure and for nurturing future sporting talent.